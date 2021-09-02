nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $78.00. The stock had previously closed at $63.05, but opened at $69.41. Barrington Research currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. nCino shares last traded at $71.00, with a volume of 13,063 shares.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Gabelli upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.69.
In other nCino news, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 5,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $360,347.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 81,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,146,259.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $111,543.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,028 shares in the company, valued at $499,983.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,608 shares of company stock valued at $6,574,485. 35.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -129.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.89 and a 200 day moving average of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. nCino’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
See Also: How analysts view the yield curve
Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.