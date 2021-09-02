nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $78.00. The stock had previously closed at $63.05, but opened at $69.41. Barrington Research currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. nCino shares last traded at $71.00, with a volume of 13,063 shares.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Gabelli upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.69.

In other nCino news, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 5,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $360,347.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 81,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,146,259.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $111,543.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,028 shares in the company, valued at $499,983.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,608 shares of company stock valued at $6,574,485. 35.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of nCino by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of nCino by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of nCino by 3,418.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -129.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.89 and a 200 day moving average of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. nCino’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

