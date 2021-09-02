Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Short Interest Down 19.9% in August

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 575,700 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the July 29th total of 718,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGF. Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Nestlé during the 1st quarter worth about $1,046,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday.

Nestlé stock opened at $126.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.96. Nestlé has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $130.00.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

