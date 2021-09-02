Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.60. 39,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,761. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.57.

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.24% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.