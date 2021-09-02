New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EDU. DBS Vickers cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $8.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.45.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.65. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $19.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,083.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

