New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EDU. DBS Vickers cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $8.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.45.
Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.65. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $19.97.
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.
