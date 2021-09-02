New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.67.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

New Residential Investment stock opened at $11.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $11.48.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 62.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 299,097 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 50.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 84,355 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,360,000. Institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.