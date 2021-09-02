New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $9.76 Million Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 411,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,341 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rambus were worth $9,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Rambus during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rambus during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Rambus during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Rambus by 3,190.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $24.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -172.20 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.34. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $25.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $84.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Rambus’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $48,236.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,865 shares in the company, valued at $872,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.