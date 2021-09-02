New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,661 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $8,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 31,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 21,344 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

In other ALLETE news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $226,083.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $68.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.98 and its 200 day moving average is $68.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.49. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.91 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.90 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.22%.

ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

