New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,000 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of CyrusOne worth $9,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 4,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000.

CONE opened at $78.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1,953.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.42. CyrusOne Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $83.04.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. Equities analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 52.31%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CONE shares. Cowen downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.92.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

