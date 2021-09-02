NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

Get NexImmune alerts:

Shares of NEXI opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $316.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53. NexImmune has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.33.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). On average, analysts expect that NexImmune will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 14.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 31.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexImmune Company Profile

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexImmune (NEXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.