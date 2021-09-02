NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $143.57 Million

Brokerages expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to post $143.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $144.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $140.60 million. NextGen Healthcare posted sales of $140.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year sales of $582.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $579.20 million to $584.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $606.70 million, with estimates ranging from $589.93 million to $615.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $146.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.97 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NXGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

Shares of NXGN stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.36. 171,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,763. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.51.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,348.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.1% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

