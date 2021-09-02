NFTX Hashmasks Index Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,484.00 (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 2nd. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $3,484.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be bought for $4,032.79 or 0.08249525 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00060694 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00014355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.07 or 0.00126971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.14 or 0.00806264 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00047743 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 297 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using US dollars.

