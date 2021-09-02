NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 21.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,964 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.1% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.1% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.67. 4,615,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,291,700. The company has a market capitalization of $258.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.21 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

