Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 444,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,185 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $44,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,319,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,459,000 after acquiring an additional 233,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,559,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,459,000 after acquiring an additional 325,321 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,402,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,753,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,259,000 after acquiring an additional 253,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,351,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,383,490. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.81 and a 200-day moving average of $95.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $105.65.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

