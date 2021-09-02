Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,928 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.5% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $246,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 104.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,308,000 after acquiring an additional 597,326 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 353.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,779,000 after acquiring an additional 488,608 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 168.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $831,604,000 after acquiring an additional 252,373 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,083,000 after acquiring an additional 215,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total transaction of $7,547,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,907.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 461,294 shares of company stock valued at $318,489,372. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $32.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,884.38. 1,091,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,998. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,700.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2,414.98. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

