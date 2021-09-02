Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,147,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,889 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $62,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.6% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.7% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 101,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

KO stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.77. 11,338,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,573,693. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,959,966 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

