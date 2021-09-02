Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 153,571 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,226,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 153,571 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $77,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.08. The stock had a trading volume of 23,170,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,576,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.18 billion, a PE ratio of -17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

