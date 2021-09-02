Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.810-$1.867 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.14.

NOMD stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $27.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,116. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.91. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nomad Foods stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Nomad Foods worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

