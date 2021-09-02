Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $21.56 Million Stock Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.16% of Avalara worth $21,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Avalara by 243.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Avalara during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Avalara by 37.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Avalara by 335.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rajeev Singh sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total value of $119,014.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $195,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,110,849.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,762 shares of company stock valued at $12,916,361. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $186.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of -198.09 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $188.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.63 and a 200-day moving average of $149.58.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. Analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.13.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

