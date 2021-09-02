Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $23.07 Million Stock Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $23,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Coupa Software by 650.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Coupa Software by 43.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coupa Software by 175.0% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period.

COUP stock opened at $252.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.51 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.22.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie C.G. Campbell sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,175,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,289 shares of company stock worth $27,059,756 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

COUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.92.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

