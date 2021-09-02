Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,936 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $16,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 149,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,544,000 after purchasing an additional 20,408 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.7% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $844,717. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $189.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,251. The company has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $203.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.62%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

