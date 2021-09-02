Norman David Eansor Sells 1,538 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) insider Norman David Eansor sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.07, for a total transaction of $773,721.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bio-Techne stock traded up $5.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $510.78. The stock had a trading volume of 250,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,870. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $470.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 147.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $228.66 and a 52-week high of $513.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,228,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,354,260,000 after purchasing an additional 654,082 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,374,000 after acquiring an additional 319,530 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 726.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 361,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,979,000 after buying an additional 318,145 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at $117,083,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 134.0% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 280,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,546,000 after purchasing an additional 160,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TECH. Argus upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.64.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.