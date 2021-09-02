Northbridge Industrial Services’ (NBI) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Shares of LON:NBI opened at GBX 126.85 ($1.66) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 110.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 109.29. The stock has a market cap of £36.87 million and a P/E ratio of -4.65. Northbridge Industrial Services has a 12 month low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 130 ($1.70). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.31.
About Northbridge Industrial Services
