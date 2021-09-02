Northbridge Industrial Services’ (NBI) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON:NBI opened at GBX 126.85 ($1.66) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 110.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 109.29. The stock has a market cap of £36.87 million and a P/E ratio of -4.65. Northbridge Industrial Services has a 12 month low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 130 ($1.70). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.31.

Get Northbridge Industrial Services alerts:

About Northbridge Industrial Services

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.