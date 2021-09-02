Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Northeast Bank stock opened at $32.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.26. The stock has a market cap of $274.97 million, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.73. Northeast Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.28.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is 0.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 381,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 15,772 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 93,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank is a full-service bank, which offers personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

