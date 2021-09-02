Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NOG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.90.

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $21.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.79.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 387.23% and a negative return on equity of 102.70%. The firm had revenue of $225.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.16 million. Analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 6.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $1,169,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 70,427 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 9,106.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 61,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 61,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $729,000. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

