Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $445,000 Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,724,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,640,000 after buying an additional 4,562,881 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Exelon by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,547,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689,373 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Exelon by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Exelon by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,936,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,815 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its stake in Exelon by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,039,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,637 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.92. The company had a trading volume of 118,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,965,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $49.67. The firm has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.95.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

