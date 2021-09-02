Northwest Bancshares Inc. Increases Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,284,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 32.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,135,000 after acquiring an additional 27,590 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 102.7% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,230,000 after acquiring an additional 65,632 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $176,659,000 after acquiring an additional 460,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 178.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,561,000 after acquiring an additional 130,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.04.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,970 shares of company stock worth $7,050,902 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TMUS traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.06. 98,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,293,881. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.56 and a 1-year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

