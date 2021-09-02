Northwest Bancshares Inc. Lowers Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.5% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,779,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,302,000 after buying an additional 477,978 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,533,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,289,000 after purchasing an additional 605,381 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,356,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,568 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,590,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,855,000 after purchasing an additional 89,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.91. 4,199,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,034,392. The stock has a market cap of $218.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $159.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

