Northwest Bancshares Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. owned 0.18% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 2,944.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 17,811 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Harbor Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 129,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the second quarter valued at about $834,000.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,961. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $29.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.02.

