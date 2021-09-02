Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 569.1% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.09.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.58. 73,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,344. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.29 and a 200 day moving average of $75.88. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The company has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

