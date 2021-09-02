NOV (NYSE:NOV) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” by COKER & PALMER

COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV) from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NOV. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NOV from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of NOV from an equal weight rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of NOV from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $12.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.31. NOV has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average of $14.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 229.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

