Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,180,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the July 29th total of 5,890,000 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVAX. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $252.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $76.59 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Novavax will post -8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.52, for a total transaction of $435,748.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.87, for a total transaction of $332,459.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,858.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,064 shares of company stock worth $16,732,196. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Novavax by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,416,249,000 after acquiring an additional 777,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Novavax by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,524,000 after purchasing an additional 251,437 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Novavax by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,684,000 after purchasing an additional 27,121 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,892,000 after purchasing an additional 149,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Novavax by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,176,000 after purchasing an additional 476,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

