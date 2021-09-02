NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Short Interest Update

NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the July 29th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

OTCMKTS:NSTM opened at $0.25 on Thursday. NovelStem International has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27.

Get NovelStem International alerts:

NovelStem International Company Profile

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology that can predict patients' resistance to chemotherapy allowing for targeted cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. It has a collaboration agreement with NewStem Ltd.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for NovelStem International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovelStem International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.