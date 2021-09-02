NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Short Interest Update

NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the July 29th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
OTCMKTS:NSTM opened at $0.25 on Thursday. NovelStem International has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27.
NovelStem International Company Profile
