Nsure.Network (NSURE) Price Up 1.6% This Week

Nsure.Network (CURRENCY:NSURE) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, Nsure.Network has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Nsure.Network coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000635 BTC on exchanges. Nsure.Network has a market cap of $1.78 million and $578,984.00 worth of Nsure.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Nsure.Network

Nsure.Network is a coin. Nsure.Network’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,668,964 coins. The official website for Nsure.Network is nsure.network/# . The official message board for Nsure.Network is medium.com/@nsure_network . Nsure.Network’s official Twitter account is @Nsure_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nsure.Network works like an insurance company that is governed by Nsure stakers. By taking a risk from an individual, and spreading that risk around a community, the individual is able get their risk in the open finance world covered. Nsure.Network is built to protect and hedge your DeFi risk on different protocols. “

