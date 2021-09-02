Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the July 29th total of 4,180,000 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 432,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $35,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,947. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,973.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock worth $739,633 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 31.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,051,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,486,000 after buying an additional 957,773 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 16.4% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,314,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,036,000 after buying an additional 467,992 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 37.2% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,454,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,297,000 after purchasing an additional 665,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 14.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,359,000 after purchasing an additional 269,927 shares during the period. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 30.8% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,019,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,771,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

NRIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

NASDAQ NRIX traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.39. 4,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,977. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.34. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 389.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

