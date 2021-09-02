Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $36.95 on Thursday. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $40.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.21. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.89.

In related news, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $697,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,594 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,610. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

NTNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.09.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

