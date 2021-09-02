Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC upped their price objective on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.42.

NTR stock opened at $60.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $36.59 and a 12-month high of $65.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.77.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at $5,416,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 13.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 508,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,381,000 after purchasing an additional 60,196 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Nutrien by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 29,530 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in Nutrien by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 142,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $1,483,000. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

