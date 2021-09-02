Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.78% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC upped their price objective on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.42.
NTR stock opened at $60.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $36.59 and a 12-month high of $65.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.77.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at $5,416,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 13.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 508,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,381,000 after purchasing an additional 60,196 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Nutrien by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 29,530 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in Nutrien by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 142,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $1,483,000. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nutrien Company Profile
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.