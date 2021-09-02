NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,486 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. South State CORP. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $211.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.90. The company has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 57.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $117.25 and a 52-week high of $228.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $28,658,992.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,810,540.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total value of $2,520,205.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,748,841 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

