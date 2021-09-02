Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) were up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.66. Approximately 104,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,609,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OCGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.80 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a current ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Ocugen news, Director Kirsten Castillo sold 10,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at $650,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $48,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,668. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

