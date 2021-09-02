Odyssey (OCN) Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, Odyssey has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Odyssey coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $8.56 million and approximately $303,174.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00059188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.85 or 0.00137405 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.82 or 0.00817872 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00047949 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

OCN is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

