OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Short Interest Up 25.4% in August

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the July 29th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 592.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in OGE Energy by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OGE. Mizuho raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

OGE Energy stock opened at $35.73 on Thursday. OGE Energy has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $36.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

