Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Short Interest Update

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the July 29th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of OVBC stock traded up $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $28.44. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,480. The company has a market capitalization of $136.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Ohio Valley Banc has a twelve month low of $20.11 and a twelve month high of $32.70.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th.
Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.
