Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Short Interest Update

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the July 29th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of OVBC stock traded up $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $28.44. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,480. The company has a market capitalization of $136.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Ohio Valley Banc has a twelve month low of $20.11 and a twelve month high of $32.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 243.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 120.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 10,652.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

