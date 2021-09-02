Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $261.78 on Thursday. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $185.05 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.06 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.60 and a 200-day moving average of $242.37.

In other Okta news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $9,548,761.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,442.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,303 shares of company stock valued at $43,613,762 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Raymond James raised Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Okta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.05.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

