Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,180,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the July 29th total of 10,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,755 shares of company stock worth $62,479. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 324.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 160,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 122,492 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 89,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,251,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,424,000 after purchasing an additional 145,052 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 487,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,675,000 after purchasing an additional 197,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $33.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,497,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,666. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.97%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

