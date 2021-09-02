Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Position Cut by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $7,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMC. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 185.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 122.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 58.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on OMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Shares of OMC opened at $73.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.41 and its 200-day moving average is $77.39.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

