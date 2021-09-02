Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs Sells 31,001 Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 31,001 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $908,329.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

On Friday, August 27th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 13,357 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $388,555.13.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 1,713 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $49,831.17.

On Monday, August 23rd, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 53,359 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $1,553,280.49.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 2,510 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $72,915.50.

CGEM stock opened at $28.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.70. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $59.85.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGEM. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $329,772,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $71,699,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $47,760,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $44,833,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $44,757,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGEM. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullinan Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.