Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 721,300 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the July 29th total of 642,600 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 653,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ONTX shares. Guggenheim began coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,693,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 411.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,472,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598,028 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,822,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 778,421 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ONTX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,646. The firm has a market cap of $83.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.74. Onconova Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.66% and a negative net margin of 9,159.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

