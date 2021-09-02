OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Receives $18.42 Average PT from Analysts

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.42.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

OCFT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,444. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.80. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.40.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 35.89% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. Research analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCFT. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter worth $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth $89,000. 16.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

