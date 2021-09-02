ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 684,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,125 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $38,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.3% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 88,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in ONEOK by 1.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter worth $231,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 44.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 58.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE opened at $52.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $57.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.04.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 263.38%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OKE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. raised their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.27.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.