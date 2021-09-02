Onion Global (NYSE:OG) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 33,093 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 98,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.36.

Onion Global (NYSE:OG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.09 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Onion Global stock. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 99,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Pinz Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of Onion Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Onion Global Company Profile (NYSE:OG)

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

