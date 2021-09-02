Opacity Price Up 6.1% Over Last Week (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Opacity has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Opacity has a market cap of $11.53 million and approximately $232,330.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opacity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00060075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014064 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.20 or 0.00132139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.48 or 0.00819727 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00047480 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity (CRYPTO:OPCT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Buying and Selling Opacity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

